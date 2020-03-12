    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sara Ali Khan Reacts To Dad Saif Ali Khan’s ‘I Was Never An Absentee Father’ Comment

      By
      |

      In a recent interview, Saif Ali Khan had got candid about his relationship with his children. He had said that while he may not have been responsible many times in his 20s, he was always there as a father to his kids, Ibrahim and Sara, and therefore he never felt like an absentee father. Sara responded to his comment recently and said that all she knows is that Saif has been a great father.

      Sara On Dad Saif’s ‘I Was Not An Absentee Father’ Comment

      "I know my father very well. Dad is like me, so he says what he is thinking at that particular point. He never really says things for any ulterior motive," Hindustan Times quoted Sara as saying.

      She continued that she loves her mother a lot and opined that when a person has a lot of time to show a feeling or emotion, it's easier. She said that she is everything because of her mother Amrita Singh, who had everyday to show that she loves her. She hasn't felt that emotion from her father because she never lived with him.

      "The only thing that I know about dad is that he has always been a great father. He has always been there without even living with us. So, I think he deserves a special hug and love from me for never making me feel that he doesn't live with me because he was, and is always just a phone call away. And that's really comforting," she added.

      In terms of work, Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal, a follow up of the 2009 movie by Imtiaz Ali. Co-starring Kartik Aaryan, the film was panned by critics and audiences.

      ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan On Raising Sara & Ibrahim: I Was More Selfish When It Came To Giving Them More Time

      ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Reveals Plans On Sharing Screen Space With Daughter Sara Ali Khan!

      Read more about: sara ali khan saif ali khan
      Story first published: Thursday, March 12, 2020, 18:56 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 12, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X