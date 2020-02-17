Sara Ali Khan Reveals Why She Gets Suspicious Looks From The US Airport Officials

Sara Ali Khan's latest release Love Aaj Kal hasn't impressed the critics and the audience big time but the young actress has just started off in Bollywood and definitely has a long way to go. In fact, she already has two coveted projects in her kitty - Coolie No 1 and Atrangi Re. The former has already gone on floors and stars and Sara will soon start filming for the latter as well.

However, we aren't here to talk about Sara's film line-up. The actress is currently trending because of an interesting reason. Recently, Sai Ali Khan's daughter had a fun rendezvous with the East India Comedy group. While chatting with them, the 24-year-old revealed a funny story about US airport officials giving her suspicious looks.

We all know that Sara has lost oodles of weight since her college days as she wanted to enter Bollywood. However, her identity card still has an old photo of her wherein she looks rather healthy. So every time she travels to America, the babe gets suspicious looks from the US airport officials because of her drastic transformation as her regular and student visas have different photos.

During her interview, Sara revealed, "You know what happens is, because I was 96 kgs when I did my ID card picture, there's a bit of a problem. Because they are like, 'What?' and then they put it together. Especially in America." She also added, "My surname is Sultan and it is America, so you can just imagine."

Well, that does sound funny and strange at the same time, no? Sara even jokingly said that doesn't want to say anything further on the topic as she doesn't want to get banned from traveling to America. Considering how things can get tricky any time especially when celebs are involved, we think Sara made the right decision by not talking too much on the otherwise funny subject.

