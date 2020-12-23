Sara Ali Khan Says Her Mother Amrita Singh’s Opinions Matter Most To Her

Sara Ali Khan is steadily making headway in her career. Having made her big Bollywood debut with Kedarnath opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput in 2018, Sara is already awaiting the release of her fourth film, Coolie No. 1.

Sara revealed that the person whose opinion matters the most to her when it comes to work is her mother's. She said that she gives due importance to audience's and media's opinion but she is most influenced by what her mother tells her.

Speaking to ETimes in an interview, Sara said, "I live with my mother and I'm very, very influenced by everything that she says, so her opinion matters the most to me. But the irony is that her opinion is always to me that it is ultimately the audiences and then the media, or the people that you have to worry about."

Quoting her mother, Sara said, "I am your mother; I will love whatever you do. It is important for the audience to like you, it is important for the media to like you."

She added, "So if the answer to your question is that, you know, my mom's opinion matters, but my mom's opinion is that the audience's opinion should matter. So that's the ironic but true answer."

Sara will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No. 1, which is a remake of the 1995 movie of the same name, directed by David Dhawan. The film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 25. She is also currently shooting for Atrangi Re, in which she will be starring opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film is being directed by Anand L Rai.

