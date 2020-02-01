Sara Ali Khan Says She Is Not Dating Kartik Aaryan!

The rumoured relationship between Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan has been a hot topic for fans, ever since Sara admitted that she would like to date him on Koffee With Karan 6. The two have been spotted picking each other up from airports, going on dinner dates, and sharing cute social media posts featuring one another. But they have never addressed whether they are in fact dating; until now.

Sara confirmed that she is not in a relationship with Kartik, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla.

Sara and Kartik have worked together in Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal. During the promotions of the movie, when Sara was asked if she is dating Kartik, she told Pinkvilla, "I am dating him in the film. That's all that matters. Please come and watch us 'dating' for 2.5 hours on Valentine's Day." But when prodded, she admitted that she is not.

Sara was also asked for her opinion on love, to which she replied, "I can't decide if I am an aaj wali ladki or kal wali ladki. One thing is for sure that I am a moody girl and I wake up and I really don't know. So, there are days when I am this classic, romantic 'Love is real, and someone will come, riding on horseback' and then I am like, 'Whatever, dude, just do your work. Date your career and that's all that should actually matter.'"

"I think the answer to your question is that with me, love is moody. Sometimes, it's there, and sometimes, it's not there. I don't know myself," she added.

Love Aaj Kal is a follow-up on Imtiaz's 2009 film of the same name, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan. Much like the older one, the film follows two different love stories, set 20 years apart. It is set for release on February 14, 2020.

