      Saroj Khan’s Daughter Reveals That Celebs Such As Madhuri Dixit, Govinda Kept In Touch With Her

      The Hindi film industry lost a much loved and respected choreographer, Saroj Khan, on Friday, July 3, 2020. Saroj, who had collaborated with almost every actor in Bollywood, from Madhuri Dixit to Amitabh Bachchan, was unable to work as much during the later years of her life.

      Her daughter Sukaina revealed that although Saroj started working in TV, she couldn't leave Bollywood, and that many celebrities such as Madhuri Dixit, Govinda and others continued to keep in touch with her.

      Madhuri, Govinda And Others Were In Touch With Saroj Khan

      Speaking to ETimes, Sukaina said about Saroj Khan, "She was getting offers to work, but at the same time, because of her age and health she wanted to take a back seat. But still she was doing a couple of jobs. She had actresses learning with her, including Alizeh Agnihotri, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Saiee Manjrekar - all these girls were training under her. So she considered herself very lucky and connected to Bollywood equally. She went into TV very soon. And I think Bollywood started accepting the fact that she liked TV more than Bollywood, whereas Bollywood was in her blood. She couldn't leave Bollywood at all."

      She continued, "Everybody was in touch. Madhuri ma'am, Subhash ji, Jackie ji, Govinda sir, everybody kept calling her up and called me too. They would ask me about her health and how she was doing. When they heard the news, they were all shell shocked like we were. We didn't expect something like this coming our way."

      Saroj died due to cardiac arrest at the Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai. She was 71.

      Saturday, July 4, 2020, 23:07 [IST]
