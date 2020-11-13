Sayani Gupta Hopes We Become More Tolerant And Less Hateful This Diwali

The year 2020 has been a difficult ride for many people across the world. As the nation gears up to celebrate the festival of lights, Diwali, this year, many celebrities hope that things will be better here on. Actor Sayani Gupta hopes we leave old demons behind and adopt new, more positive ways of living this year.

"I hope people can take in this positivity and sort of look forward to embracing the new year. Hope old demons are left behind and we adopt new positive ways of life. We must be a little more tolerant and little less hateful. That is the point of Diwali. It stands for shunning the darkness and embracing the light. If we don't find that light within ourselves then what is the whole point," said Sayani, in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Sharing the sentiments of many others, Sayani continued, "Just that there is so much negativity and hate and toxicity. Why can't we go back to being human being where you could have your opinions and not be bashed up for it and you could agree to disagree and with dignity and class and just be nice to people. We have stopped becoming nice. It is not very difficult to do that. I don't know how we got here."

Sayani hopes things will change for the better soon. "It is going to reinstate some kind of hope and I hope it does. Even then a lot of people have undergone so much economic setbacks this year. People have lost jobs and small business and bigger ones have taken a hit. I hope things look up and Lakshmi actually comes to everyone's homes and there is an end to the suffering. So many people are suffering -- migrants, daily wagers. There is a huge money crunch because of the pandemic and I really hope that things start looking up for everyone. I hope it is a little less harsh for people," she said.

Talking about work, Sayani was last seen in Axone, a Netflix film which also starred Vinay Pathak, Lin Laishram, Adil Hussain, Rohan Joshi, Tenzin Dalha, Lanuakum Ao, Dolly Ahluwalia and others.

She will next be seen in Pagglait, another Netflix film, starring alongside Shruti Sharma, Sanya Malhotra, Ashutosh Rana and Raghubir Yadav.

