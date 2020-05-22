    For Quick Alerts
      Shah Rukh Khan And Others Pray For Those Affected By Cyclone Amphan

      Cyclone Amphan made landfall in the states of West Bengal and Odisha on May 20. Heavy rainfall and winds due to the cyclone, have taken the lives of around 80 people in West Bengal. Celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Nushrat Bharucha shared their prayers for the region.

      SRK And Others Pray For Those Affected By Cyclone Amphan

      Shah Rukh Khan wrote in a tweet, "My prayers, thoughts & love to those affected by the devastation caused by cyclone Amphan in Bengal & Odisha. The news has left me feeling hollow. Each & everyone of them is my own. Like my family. We must stay strong through these testing times until we can smile together again."

      Ayushmann Khurrana also tweeted, "Devastated seeing the damage caused by #CycloneAmphan.. Praying for the safety of all the people who have been affected in Odisha, West Bengal and Bangladesh! My sincere condolences to the families of the people who have lost their lives."

      "It's heartbreaking to see devastation caused by #CycloneAmphan. Prayers and thoughts for everyone affected by it. These difficult times shall too pass soon. #KanganaRanaut and team #prayforwestbengal," wrote Kangana Ranaut's team.

      Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "Thoughts and prayers are with all our country persons in Eastern India. Be strong! #CycloneAmphan."

      Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an images of the destruction on her Instagram handle and captioned the post, "We all need to think."

      We all need to think 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 . #Repost @freddy_birdy ... . #prayforbengal #helpbengal #cycloneamphan #give #nomediacoverage

      A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on May 21, 2020 at 11:29pm PDT

      Nushrat Bharucha tweeted, "The Cyclone Amphan images are disturbing & terrifying...saddened to see the damage. Praying for everyone's safety & well being."

      Over 5 lakh people in West Bengal, and 1,58,640 people in Odisha, have been evacuated due to the cyclone.

      Story first published: Friday, May 22, 2020, 18:57 [IST]
