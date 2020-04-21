Shah Rukh Khan Was Going To Jump From Balcony When KKR Won; Suhana Khan Held Him Back!

Shah Rukh Khan essayed one of the most popular roles of his career as Kabir Khan in the film Chak De! India. Kabir was a coach to the Indian women's hockey team in the film, and his '70-minute' prep talk to the team before the final match, went down as one of the most iconic scenes in Bollywood.

Shah Rukh, who is a co-owner of the franchise cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders, says he never gave that kind of a pep-talk to his team.

Talking about how he has been there for the team in a very different way, Shah Rukh said on the Star Sports show Cricket Connected, "I was just hanging there, waving my arms from my balcony. So, when we won it, it was a vindication of belief because a lot of people started telling me to sell the team, which I never would. And I don't say that out of evil, I said it out of belief and confidence."

The Badshah of Bollywood recounted how he almost lost it the time KKR won its first match. "Actually, the first match we won, I was going to jump from my balcony, but I think my kids, I think it was my daughter (Suhana) who caught me. I could have flown that night, but I settled at home. I have been a sportsman all my life at a very small level, so I have never really given them some Chak De! India kind of lectures. I have never done that," he said.

Chak De! India was directed by Shimit Amin and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film won a number of awards including the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

