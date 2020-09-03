ShameOnKanganaRanaut Trends After Actress Says ‘Mumbai Feels Like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir’

Kangana Ranaut's recent tweet, comparing Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, has made netizens furious. This has got Twitterati to trend the hashtag #ShameOnKanganaRanaut. Some, who have been fans of Kangana are also beginning to express resentment over what they see as negativity and hate being spread by Kangana's Twitter handle.

In a tweet, Kangana accused Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut of threatening her when what he said was, "We request her to not come back to Mumbai." Sanjay's remarks came in the face of Kangana's constant disparaging remarks against the Mumbai Police since Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir? https://t.co/5V1VQLSxh1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 3, 2020

This is what Twitterati had to say about #ShameOnKanganaRanaut:

@drsnehalanuse07: #ShameOnKanganaRanaut @KanganaTeam You are nothing but a treacherous hole in our country! You have your personal propoganda n you don't even have slightest of care for SSR'sdeath.

@iamhimanshu99: @KanganaTeam is so selfish that one day she could even sell her parents or even the country just for the sake of media attention.. She is a threat to the nation... #ShameOnKanganaRanaut

@AvadhootMetkari: What! Did he give you a threat he just said that if you are scared then don't come, read the article properly. What you are doing is absolutely wrong You stayed in Mumbai for so many years and you are saying this about the Mumbai police. Shame on you #ShameonKanganaRanaut

@U2karsh: Even a vada pav seller of Mumbai is much more talented & has better common sense than Kangna + Rangoli Ranaut combined ! #आमचीमुंबई #ShameOnKanganaRanaut

@njr10neymar1: #ShameOnKanganaRanaut .. Comparing a part of INDIA with POK .. how different are you then those whom u apparently speak against?? Intolerant to the core !!! Shame! #MumbaiIsTheBest ! This is an INSULT of every MUMBAIKAR!! @rautsanjay61 ji ..I support u on this!

@mdmushfique: You was one of my fav. Actress. But the amount of hatred you're generating through Social Media now a days, portrays How Sick you are. I never mind with whom do u Stand Politically. But this is Disgusting. Comapring #Mumbai with #POK

@proud_liberal1: Successful people just work struggle and don't complaint example @Nawazuddin_S @RajkummarRao while loosers complaint even if they have every thing example @KanganaTeam shame on you ma'am you are disgrace to humanity #ShameOnKanganaRanaut #ShameOnSanjayRaut

@akshay_alne: Such a disgrace @KanganaTeam Jis thaali me khana khaa rahi ho usi me ched ? How can u have so much hate for a place which has given you so much love & taken u on greater heights in ur career. #ShameOnKanganaRanaut #TakeBackPadmaShri No wonder u may speak foul to your parents.

@RezinaSultana9: She is an living Evil, I must question about the way she has been brought up. No dignity for herself, no respect for others. No ethics and minimum empathy towards a departed soul even. #KanganaRanaut #ShameOnKanganaRanaut

@being_veracious: Did he inform you about his murder prediction? If so, why didn't you inform the authorities ? What were you waiting for ? Are you stories for real ?? #ShameOnKanganaRanaut Don't teach @MumbaiPolice their job. Learn yours first.

