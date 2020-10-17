Shikha Talsania On How She Deals With Social Media Toxicity: I Don’t Let The Negativity Bog Me Down

Social media seems to have taken a turn for the worse in the past few months. Many have observed increased toxicity on social media platforms, and Bollywood celebrities have become targets of abuse and hate, especially in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Actor Shikha Talsania opened up about dealing with trolls and being fat shamed on social media. "There have been times when I thought of logging out and taking a break from social media. Or I thought of switching my comments off to avoid all the negativity being thrown at me, but I've not done any of that yet," she said, in an interview with Hindustan Times.

She further explained that if she is on social media, she cannot keep the negativity away because the trolls become rampant. However, she chooses to focus on love that comes her way.

"Some days I react, some days I don't feel like reacting to it, some days I block it to restrict the negativity, someday I engage with it. So, it depends on the day and my mood. But for sure I don't let this negativity bog me down. I think more important things to focus in my life than all this. Everyone has their way of dealing with it, I have mine. I never let this toxicity affect my mind space," she said.

Talking about how social media is a new phenomenon and proper conduct is yet to evolve, Shikha said, "I think we're actually in a different phase right now and still learning about social media. Sometimes, many of us fail to understand how our words and expressions are offensive and might affect people around us. But slowly, given all the talks that are happening, we'll hopefully understand and get somewhere. I also think while engaging with the trolls more than calling them off and saying you are awful, we can try reasoning things with them as well."

Celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha, Sonam Kapoor, Saqib Saleem and others have also been raising their voice against social media bullying in recent times.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Warns Trolls Against Posting Hateful Comments On Her Mental Health Posts

ALSO READ: Saqib Saleem On Social Media Bullies: These Are The Same People Who Will Run And Meet Celebs