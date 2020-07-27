    For Quick Alerts
      Shilpa Shetty, Kalki Koechlin, Sara Ali Khan And Others Take Part In 'Women Supporting Women'

      By
      |

      Kangana Ranaut's recent attacks on fellow actresses such as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhaskar and Richa Chadha, has made it ever more important for women of the film industry to band together in support and appreciation of each other.

      In light of this, a new challenge called 'Women Supporting Women', has been picked up by the women of the Hindi film industry. Celebs like Kalki Koechlin, Shilpa Shetty, Sara Ali Khan, Lisa Ray, Iulia Vantur and others have been sharing black and white pictures of themselves and tagging other women to do so.

      "Uplift, Don't Belittle," Writes Shilpa

      Sharing her photo, Shilpa Shetty wrote, "#ChallengeAccepted: We're living in times where we now realise the importance of lifting each other up instead of pulling someone down. We are gradually acknowledging the truth that tomorrow isn't guaranteed to any of us. So, all we have is ‘today'... and we have each other. Let's join forces together and make each day better for everyone around us. Support our women tribe through the worst times, lend a helping hand (if possible) when you see another woman juggling too many things, and appreciate the efforts one has put in even if they didn't succeed. We're all in this together. "Uplift, don't belittle"❤️💪🏼🤗🧿. Thank you, @kanikasanger, for making me a part of this wonderful tribe that personifies #strength. #WomenInspiringWomen #WomenEmpowerment."

      Dia Mirza Joins In

      Dia Mirza Joins In

      Dia participated in the 'Woman Supporting Woman' challenge. In a recent interview, Dia had expressed that some of the things being said in the debates on favouritism and nepotism in the Hindi film industry is hurtful and personal.

      Kalki Koechlin Shares A Stunning Photo

      Kalki Koechlin Shares A Stunning Photo

      Kalki, who is a new mother to a baby girl, accepted the challenge and shared a stunning photo of herself.

      Huma Qureshi Accepts The Challenge

      Huma Qureshi Accepts The Challenge

      Huma accepted the challenge to support other women.

      Sara Ali Khan Supports Other Women

      Sara Ali Khan Supports Other Women

      Sara, who is known for her positivity and treating others with dignity, shared a beautiful picture.

      Lisa Ray captioned her photo, "Challenge accepted from another of my fierce, forever friends @anaitashroffadajania

      #womeninspiringwomen."

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by lisaraniray (@lisaraniray) on

      Iulia Vantur wrote, "U are beautiful, strong, incredible. Woman u are amazing! Women we should support each other, stand up for each other, care for each other. Women are compassionate, caring and loving by nature. Let's keep these qualities alive! I've accepted the challenge sent by @wardakhannadiadwala @luckiam @elliavrram @drruby1 so I'm posting this #black&white #picture 📷 #iuliavantur #challengeaccepted #instagram #love #care #womenempowerment #womansupportingwomen #woman"

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Iulia Vantur (@vanturiulia) on

