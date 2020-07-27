Shilpa Shetty, Kalki Koechlin, Sara Ali Khan And Others Take Part In 'Women Supporting Women'

"Uplift, Don't Belittle," Writes Shilpa

Sharing her photo, Shilpa Shetty wrote, "#ChallengeAccepted: We're living in times where we now realise the importance of lifting each other up instead of pulling someone down. We are gradually acknowledging the truth that tomorrow isn't guaranteed to any of us. So, all we have is ‘today'... and we have each other. Let's join forces together and make each day better for everyone around us. Support our women tribe through the worst times, lend a helping hand (if possible) when you see another woman juggling too many things, and appreciate the efforts one has put in even if they didn't succeed. We're all in this together. "Uplift, don't belittle"❤️💪🏼🤗🧿. Thank you, @kanikasanger, for making me a part of this wonderful tribe that personifies #strength. #WomenInspiringWomen #WomenEmpowerment."

Dia Mirza Joins In

Dia participated in the 'Woman Supporting Woman' challenge. In a recent interview, Dia had expressed that some of the things being said in the debates on favouritism and nepotism in the Hindi film industry is hurtful and personal.

Kalki Koechlin Shares A Stunning Photo

Kalki, who is a new mother to a baby girl, accepted the challenge and shared a stunning photo of herself.

Huma Qureshi Accepts The Challenge

Huma accepted the challenge to support other women.

Sara Ali Khan Supports Other Women

Sara, who is known for her positivity and treating others with dignity, shared a beautiful picture.