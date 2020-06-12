Shoojit Sircar Narrated Gulabo Sitabo To Ayushmann Khurrana At Ranveer-Deepika's Wedding Reception!

Ayushmann Khurrana Was The First Choice For Gulabo Sitabo

The filmmaker was quoted as saying by the entertainment portal, "Yes, he (Ayushmann) was the first choice, but before that we debated a lot. His casting was done later. First was Mr Bachchan's casting and then I remember I think I broke the news to him, I remember it was....Deepika Padukone's reception."

Shoojit Sircar Reveals Ayushmann Khurrana's Reaction To Bagging The Film

He continued, "So at that reception I gave him the basic narration, I remember. And you know that's when we agreed (to do the film). He was excited, he was jumping since then. So, I think we first bounced the idea to him at the their reception. Suddenly mere ko yaad aa raha hai. I think you are the first one I am telling this. So, that's when I told him the idea."

Ayushmann On Working With A Cinematic Legend Like Amitabh Bachchan

While speaking with IANS, the Dream Girl actor revealed that Amitabh Bachchan helped him in improvising his lines.

"That was such an eye opener for me. I remember when I was marking my own lines in the script and he was like why are you marking your own lines you should mark my lines also. That goes to show he believes in the totality of the process, he's not a selfish actor, he is a collaborator," he was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Have You Folks Watched Gulabo Sitabo?

The dramedy is now streaming online on Amazon Prime across 200 countries with subtitles in 15 languages. Gulabo Sitabo has received a thumbs up from the critics, with praises pouring in for Amitabh Bachchan's remarkable performance.