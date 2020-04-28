Shoojit Sircar Says He Is Open To A Digital Release Of Ayushmann-Amitabh Starrer Gulabo Sitabo

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown in India, cinema halls have been shut since mid-March, and this has a huge impact on the Hindi film industry. Many films, which were scheduled for release during this period, have been postponed indefinitely, including Shoojit Sircar's directorial Gulabo Sitabo.

Uncertainty over when things might go back to being the way they used to be, is making some filmmakers choose digital release for the films ditching the traditional theatrical release. Shoojit says that although he would have ideally liked to see Gulabo Sitabo release in theatres, he is open to the idea of a digital release. The film, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, was scheduled to hit the theatres on April 17.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror in an interview, Shoojit said, "As a filmmaker, I'd want to see my film open in the theatres, but the situation today is unlike anything anyone had ever experienced. So, I'm open to a digital release if need be, but we will take a decision after May 3."

Shoojit has another film, Sardar Udham Singh, lined up for release. Starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead, it is a biopic on the revolutionary freedom fighter Udham Singh, who assassinated General O'Dwyer responsible for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

It was earlier scheduled for release on October 2, 2020, but has now been postponed to January 2021. When asked if he was considering a digital release even for that, Shoojit said, "Since it is scheduled for January 2021, we are not thinking about it right now. I'd like a film like this to be a big screen experience. I have lived with this dream for so long that when we were shooting at Jallianwala Bagh, I had tears in my eyes."

