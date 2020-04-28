    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Shoojit Sircar Says He Is Open To A Digital Release Of Ayushmann-Amitabh Starrer Gulabo Sitabo

      By
      |

      Due to the Coronavirus lockdown in India, cinema halls have been shut since mid-March, and this has a huge impact on the Hindi film industry. Many films, which were scheduled for release during this period, have been postponed indefinitely, including Shoojit Sircar's directorial Gulabo Sitabo.

      Shoojit Says He Is Open To Digital Release Of Gulabo Sitabo

      Uncertainty over when things might go back to being the way they used to be, is making some filmmakers choose digital release for the films ditching the traditional theatrical release. Shoojit says that although he would have ideally liked to see Gulabo Sitabo release in theatres, he is open to the idea of a digital release. The film, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, was scheduled to hit the theatres on April 17.

      Talking to Mumbai Mirror in an interview, Shoojit said, "As a filmmaker, I'd want to see my film open in the theatres, but the situation today is unlike anything anyone had ever experienced. So, I'm open to a digital release if need be, but we will take a decision after May 3."

      Shoojit has another film, Sardar Udham Singh, lined up for release. Starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead, it is a biopic on the revolutionary freedom fighter Udham Singh, who assassinated General O'Dwyer responsible for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

      It was earlier scheduled for release on October 2, 2020, but has now been postponed to January 2021. When asked if he was considering a digital release even for that, Shoojit said, "Since it is scheduled for January 2021, we are not thinking about it right now. I'd like a film like this to be a big screen experience. I have lived with this dream for so long that when we were shooting at Jallianwala Bagh, I had tears in my eyes."

      ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal Announces Wrap Of Sardar Udham Singh Biopic, Shares Picture From Streets Of London

      ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana On His Journey In Bollywood: It Had Its Share Of Tears & Lack Of Self-Confidence

      Story first published: Tuesday, April 28, 2020, 17:35 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 28, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X