    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Rhea Chakraborty’s Brother Showik’s Bail Plea Rejected, To Be In Judicial Custody Until November 3

      By
      |

      Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty's judicial custody was extended by the special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act court after rejecting his bail plea on Tuesday (October 20). Showik and several others were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drug case that emerged from actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

      Showik’s Bail Plea Rejected, To Be In Custody Till Nov 3

      Showik was arrested by the NCB on September 4, and was in the NCB remand till September 9. He was later sent to judicial custody and has been in jail since then.

      Meanwhile, his sister Rhea Chakraborty, who was also arrested in the same case, was released on bail recently, after spending 28 days in jail. Rhea was the late Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend. She, along with her brother and parents, have been named in an FIR registered by Sushant's family, alleging abetment of suicide.

      On Tuesday, the special court also remanded Agisilaos Dmetriades, a South African national who was arrested on Saturday (October 17) for possession of a small quantity of drugs. He too is to remain in judicial custody till November 3. Agisilaos is the brother of a Bollywood actor's girlfriend, and is alleged to be a supplier of drugs to peddlers, who were in touch with Showik.

      ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer Says 'Have Seen AIIMS Statement, Truth Cannot Be Changed'

      ALSO READ: Shekhar Suman On Rhea Chakraborty Getting Bail: Can't Call Someone Guilty Until Proven In Court

      Story first published: Thursday, October 22, 2020, 22:10 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 22, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X