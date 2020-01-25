Shraddha Kapoor Reveals Varun Dhawan Has A Very Special Place In Her Heart

Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have been praised for their chemistry in their film Street Dancer 3D, making some fans urging them to even get married. Shraddha recently opened up about how Varun has a special place in her life and in her heart.

Getting candid with Hindustan Times, Shraddha recounted the childhood rivalry she had with Varun. "Varun and I were in rival schools. When you're growing up, if you're in one school and your friend is in another school, your conversations are mostly about how your school is better than theirs. This has happened throughout our childhood," she said.

She continued to talk about how their relationship has evolved "Varun has a very special place in my life and in my heart. I've grown up knowing him. When you're working with someone you've a special bond with, it becomes a very special experience. He has been the same person and that's one of the most amazing qualities that he has. He's so down-to-earth and is very approachable," she said.

When asked for her thoughts on Varun as an actor, she said that he is a people's person and it comes very naturally to him. He's got a spark which makes the masses feel that he belongs to them. She added that it is amazing to watch him on the big screen.

Some time back, Shraddha and Varun had both revealed that they had crushes on each other in the childhood. This revelation has made fans ship them.

Street Dancer 3D has opened up to a fantastic reception by audiences, but less favourable reviews from critics. It has been directed by Remo D'Souza, and co-stars Nora Fatehi and Prabhu Deva.

