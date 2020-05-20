Luck: Shruti Haasan Felt Terrible While Shooting With Sanjay Dutt; Kamal Haasan’s Reaction Shook Her

Shruti's First Shot Was With Sanjay Dutt

Shruti said, "My first shot was with Sanjay Dutt, and I started to shiver as soon as the camera was switched on. I was so nervous. My co-star had no idea it was my first shot, but my director (Soham Shah) guided me through the process."

‘Acting Is A Different Ballgame’

She further added, "Every scene of that film was really difficult and I had no idea what was going on. I had been on a lot of sets while growing up, but acting in a film is a different ballgame."

Shruti Liked Only This Thing About Luck

"The only thing I liked about myself in the film was my look, of a badass babe, which really caught on. Also, singing and performing to the song ‘Luck Aazma'. It was right up my alley. Thankfully, people remember me for the song and not my performance in the film," said Haasan.

Kamal Haasan Didn’t Praise Shruti For Her Performance

In the same interview, Shruti also revealed that she was disappointed over the missed opportunity and realised that she was not naturally-gifted as an actor and must work on her skills.

She asserted, "My surname was getting me places that many couldn't reach. All dad said was, "Keep working", after watching the film. I'd rather have him criticise me; this was not even a feedback!"

Shruti Concluded By Saying…

"I did heed his advice and started putting in more effort. I was much happier doing my second film, which was my first Telugu film, Anaganaga O Dheerudu, and worked really hard on AR Murugadoss's 7aum Arivu. However, it was only after my turn in 3, that I won my father's approval."