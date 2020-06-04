Shruti Haasan Talks About Mental Health In Pandemic Times; ‘I Am In Therapy For Three Years Now’

Mental health is an important issue on its own, but during lockdown times, it assumes even more importance. Actress Shruti Haasan says that being stuck at home during a global pandemic situation is by no means a normal situation, and therefore this affects people in all sorts of ways. She feels that people are ashamed to talk about it and revealed that she herself has been in therapy for three years now.

Speaking to Hindustan Times in an interview, Shruti said, "Being at home during a global pandemic and stuck in lockdown is an unnatural situation. It affects people in a variety of ways and one of them is their mental health. I definitely think mental health crisis is a very real problem. But people are usually cautious or are ashamed to talk about it."

Shruti opened up about her own mental health and said, "I am in therapy for three years now. I seriously recommend therapy for people, who need it. I have tools and meditation that help me."

Talking about how she has been busy during the lockdown, she said, "The toughest thing in a lockdown is not having physical contact with people as I am completely alone in my flat. But I have been quite busy during the lockdown. I have been shooting for magazine covers, making music long distance, writing a lot of music and writing in general. This time has been very productive for me."

Shruti further said that it will take time to adjust to the new normal in the world. She added that re-socializing may not be difficult, but it might still take some time for that to happen.

