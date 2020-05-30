Siddharth Roy Kapur Says That The Film Industry Must Be ‘Very Careful’ While Restarting Shoots

The Coronavirus pandemic has left us in a different world to the one we started with at the beginning of 2020. Social norms at work are bound to change for the immediate future. Speaking on behalf of the Hindi film industry, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur said that the restarting of shoots must be done 'very carefully', failing that, the situation might just get worse.

Talking to actor Kiran Joneja on her chat show Insider Talk, Siddharth said, "Coming to the post-pandemic situation, we have to take baby steps and go very slow," adding, "Because in filmmaking we need a lot of crew and we have to be very careful with that, because lives can be at risk. If we don't be extra careful, we will be in a worse situation where we won't have an option even to restart."

Siddharth also opened up about his love for the movies. "I was obsessed with movies from my childhood. I used to always participate in theatre. Being from a non-industry background, it was a kind of unimaginable dream but I was always engaged in the entertainment field -- be it creative writing, acting, directing or producing," he said.

He continued, "At that time, I used to enjoy being in the production team and I used to like the fact that a producer is involved in the journey from start to end, and brings all the talent and creativity together to create magic on screen. That's how my journey started. When I finished my first year B.Com, I started my internship with UTV Productions. It was a small production house but with a big ambition."

