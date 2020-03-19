Sidharth Malhotra’s Advice On Isolation Amid Coronavirus Outbreak Is Useful

From Deepika Padukone to Anushka Sharma, Bollywood celebrities are being resourceful in this time of a global pandemic and are providing useful advice to keep oneself safe and healthy. Sidharth Malhotra too is practicing social distancing like other celebrities amid the COVID-19 outbreak, and had some useful tips to make use of the unexpected alone time we all have gotten for ourselves.

Sidharth took to Instagram to share a picture of himself reading a book while enjoying a cup of coffee. He captioned the post, "It's time to take some time off and focus on things we've always wanted to do but never had enough time for. Let's read, reinvent and live our hobbies, spend time with our family and just try to do all we can to stay safe and keep others around us safe too! I love you guys, so please take good care of yourself, stay at home, wash your hands and avoid unnecessary travel," (sic).

The Hindi film industry seems to have come to a halt with film sets being shut down and cinema halls being closed indefinitely. Therefore, celebrities too have a lot of time at their hands and are seen trying to make the best use of it.

The legend of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media to note how he has never in his career seen Mumbai city as silent as it is now.

With regards to work, Sidharth was last seen in the romantic action film Marjaavaan, starring alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh. Next, he will be seen in Shershaah, a biopic on Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra. The film will star Kiara Advani as the female lead andit's scheduled to release on July 3, 2020.

