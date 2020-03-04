Sidharth Malhotra Announces A New Film; To Play Double Role In An Action Thriller

Sidharth Malhotra, who is last seen in Marjaavaan, is back with an exciting project. Today, the handsome hunk took to his social media page to announce his new film- an action-thriller, where he will be playing double role.

The actor took to his Instagram page to announce this news and wrote, ''Delighted to announce my next, an action thriller, in collaboration with @bhushankumar starring @sidmalhotra! The film will go on floors in May and is set to release on 20th November 2020. @v__________k @tseriesfilms @cine1studios @tseries.official''.

Sidharth shared a picture of himself with Murad Khetani and Bhushan Khan on his social media handle.

According to the latest reports, the Hasee Toh Phasee star, in a double role, will be essaying a suave businessman and a rowdy guy, who will be a small-time thief. The film is slated to go on floors in May 2020.

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted a source as saying, "After several rounds of discussions and recce, they zeroed in on Delhi. The team will shoot at real locations in the Capital city. The chase sequences will be canned on busy streets."

Another report stated that Sidharth Malhotra's action-thriller is a remake of 2019 Tamil romantic thriller, Thadam, which starred Arun Vijay in a double role. However, there is no official confirmation on these rumours yet.

Apart from this new film, Sidharth will also be seen in Captain Vikram Batra biopic titled Shershaah. The film, which also stars Kiara Advani, is slated to hit the theatrical screens on July 3, 2020.

