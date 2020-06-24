    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Sidharth Malhotra Never Thought It Was Possible To Become A Bollywood Actor With No Connections

      The debate on the treatment of 'outsiders' versus the treatment of 'insiders' in the Hindi film industry, has been on once again, since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Many netizens and celebs from the industry argue that Bollywood is an unequal place, where talent is not the main priority while providing opportunities.

      Sidharth Malhotra, who has made it big in the industry, is also an 'outsider' who had no prior connections to the industry. He recently spoke about how he never thought it was possible for him to become a Bollywood actor, and credited his parents for the kind of upbringing he had.

      Sidharth Never Thought It Was Possible To Make It In B-Town

      In a session with We The Planet, Sidharth said, "I never thought when I was a teenager that it was possible to become a Bollywood actor coming from Delhi with no connections to the films. They (parents) were not shaping me up to an actor but to become a good human being I would say. And I mean this with utmost humility and not saying that I am a perfect example, but just to say that there are some basic qualities, I think I have inherited from my family and that's what I keep giving to people."

      Sidharth made his debut with the Karan Johar film, Student Of The Year, in 2012. He starred alongside other debut actors, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. He was last seen in the romantic action film Marjaavan, and is in the midst of filming his next, Shershaah.

      Actor Manoj Bajpayee, recently shared his opinion on the existence of nepotism in Bollywood. He said that if the industry needs to be made a more equal place, we should first stop using the terms 'insider' and 'outsider'.

      Story first published: Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 19:37 [IST]
      X