Sisters Malavika and Sonakshi Raaj Flouting Coronavirus Lockdown?

The Coronavirus lockdown has been accepted as a much needed action by almost everyone in the country, including celebrities. For the most part, the citizens have abided by the lockdown rules, with many celebrities encouraging people to do so.

However, according to reports, sisters Malavika Raaj and Sonakshi Raaj are said to not be taking the lockdown seriously.

A Mumbai Mirror report stated that Malavika Raaj, who played the young Pooja in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and her sister Sonakshi Raaj have been flouting the lockdown. The report claimed that the two sisters have been visiting their family owned restaurant in Juhu, Mumbai, to soak in the sun. It also stated that stories of them visiting a Bollywood stylist and director have emerged.

Malavika is an actress whereas Sonakshi is a designer. Malavika made a comeback with the 2017 film Jayadev. She will next be seen in a film titled Squad, starring opposite debut actor Rinzing Denzongpa.

Meanwhile, other Bollywood celebrities have taken the lockdown in full stride. They are staying connected with fans through social media by posting entertaining pictures and videos, spreading awareness about the Coronavirus and have also been donating to relief funds set up to fight the virus and its economic impact on the weakest sections of the society.

