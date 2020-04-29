Slumdog Millionaire Director Danny Boyle Pays Tribute To Irrfan Khan; 'He Was A Wonderful Actor'

The passing of acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan is a huge loss to the world of cinema. Irrfan not only left an indelible mark on the Hindi film industry, but also on world cinema. He starred in a number of international movies such as Slumdog Millionaire, Life Of Pi, The Namesake and so on.

Director of Slumdog Millionaire, Danny Boyle, was saddened to hear the news of Irrfan's passing. He paid a tribute to the actor through an interview with BBC.

"Irrfan was a wonderful actor and a pivotal figure in the making of Slumdog Millionaire. It wasn't a huge role, in fact on paper it was even less rewarding looking. But Irrfan saw the possibility of guiding our audience with his dignity, his grace, his charm, his intelligence and his calmness, through this crossword puzzle of an idea, of a film," he said.

Danny continued, "He also reassured one of our most significant partners on the film, Peter Rice of Fox Searchlight, who as a friend before he was involved in the film told me cast Irrfan Khan in it, whether there was a role for him or not, he said: 'Just get that guy'."

He added, "And then he said, he bought the film, he ended up buying the film and releasing it to put it on its trajectory towards the Academy Awards, and he was no doubt partly enticed by the fact that indeed we had got Irrfan Khan. So thank you Peter Rice, thank you Irrfan Khan for a match made in heaven."

Slumdog Millionaire won a number of Academy Awards at the 2009 Oscars. Irrfan played the role of a police inspector in the film.

Tributes for Irrfan are pouring in from all corners of the world, especially from the United Kingdom, where the actor underwent treatment for his neuroendocrine tumor after being diagnosed with it in 2018. Irrfan passed away due to an infection, on April 29, 2020.

