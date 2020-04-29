When Irrfan Khan Said That If He Got To Live, He Wanted To Live For His Wife Sutapa Sikdar

The passing of legendary actor Irrfan Khan, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, has left a big hole in all our hearts. Irrfan had been receiving prayers from his well wishers ever since news of his neuroendocrine tumor diagnosis first surfaced in March 2018.

The shocking diagnosis made Irrfan, a generally quiet person, speak up about his reflections of life. In a very endearing statement, Irrfan had said that if he ever got to live, he would want to live for his wife Sutapa Sikdar, who stood by him like a pillar during the difficult time.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Irrfan said, "What to say about Sutapa? She is there 24/7. She has evolved in care-giving and if I ever get to live, I want to live for her. She is the reason for me to keep at it still."

When Irrfan first got diagnosed, Sutapa had written, "My best friend and my partner is a 'warrior' he is fighting every obstacle with tremendous grace and beauty. I apologize for not answering calls msgs,but I want all of you to know I am truly humbled indebted for ever for the wishes prayers and concern from all over the world. I am grateful to god and my partner for making me a warrior too. I am at present focused in the strategies of the battlefield which I have to conquer."

Irrfan had been undergoing treatment for the tumor in London for a while. The actor was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani hospital a few days back when he got a colon infection.

Irrfan was last seen in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium, a film which saw limited theatrical release due to the Coronavirus lockdown. He starred alongside Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal, and Dimple Kapadia.

