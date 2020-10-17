Sobhita Dhulipala Says Her Choices Have Been Experimental, Says She Didn’t ‘Explode’ On The Scene

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala, whose performance in the web series Made In Heaven is considered to be her career breakthrough, opened up on how her journey has in fact been tough. In a recent interview, Sobhita reacted to the popular opinion that she 'exploded on the scene' with Made In Heaven, and explained that it actually took her a while to get there.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Sobhita said, "My choices have been slightly on the experimental side, at least going by the conventions. So, when I did a project like Made in Heaven, people were like, 'Oh you exploded on the scene.' That's hardly true. It took me seven years to get here."

She also shared that she is not someone who dwells in the past either with regard to personal life or work. "All difficulties lead us to learning, so kya rona?" she philosophized.

Talking about how the Hindi film industry has been targeted in recent times, and has been labeled a 'gutter', Sobhita says that everyone has their own journey. "This has been my journey, some are good experiences, some are not good. But this is what I'm doing of it. Different people deal with it differently. I reserve my opinions about others because I wouldn't want others to have an opinion about me. I'm being my own self, sahi galta waqt ke sath pata chalega," she said.

On the nepotism and insider versus outsider debate, Sobhita said, "I'm getting a lot of perspective from others. I'm like 'Oh iske saath bhi aisa hua hai jaisa mere saath hua tha'. There are things you relate to, certain things you've heard of. So, for me, I'm not like sitting back and judging. I don't have fully formed opinions because I don't have enough knowledge about it."

Sobhita was last seen in the horror anthology film Ghost Stories. She featured in filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's segment.

