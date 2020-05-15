Sonakshi Sinha To Auction Her Art To Raise Funds For Daily Wagers: I’ve Created These With My Heart

In an attempt to raise funds for providing ration to daily wage workers affected by the lockdown, Sonakshi Sinha will be auctioning her paintings. The actress took to her Twitter handle to announce that she will be collaborating with Fankind to auction a few of her art works, the proceeds of which will be donated to Give India.

In a video shared on her Twitter handle, Sonakshi displayed her art works and said, "What good are we, if we can't do for others. My art is my safe space, my solace. It helps me centre and channelize my thoughts and just brings me so much happiness. Creating art brings a sense of calm and relief to me."

Bid for Good!

I have teamed up with @FankindOfficial to auction my art & help raise funds to provide ration kits to daily wage workers. There is something for everyone - digital prints, sketches & large canvas paintings. The highest bidder wins! https://t.co/MrgsFnSvaZ pic.twitter.com/MquGf8zKPg — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) May 15, 2020

She continued, "And relief is what I want to bring to those for whom this lockdown has been a nightmare, people who have no income and therefore no food to feed themselves or their families, the daily wage earners. With the help of Fankind, I've decided to auction a mix of canvasses and hand sketches that I've created with all my heart. The proceeds from the auction will be donated to Give India to help provide meals the daily wagers, homeless and the less privileged."

"Please take good care of my art. I've made it with nothing but love. And I hope it makes you proud for helping people, makes your house a little bit beautiful and makes you feel a little bit closer to me," she signed off.

Sharing the video, Sonakshi wrote, "Bid for Good! I have teamed up with @FankindOfficial to auction my art & help raise funds to provide ration kits to daily wage workers. There is something for everyone - digital prints, sketches & large canvas paintings. The highest bidder wins!"

Bollywood celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and many others have been doing all they can to ease the impact of the lockdown on the most vulnerable, and have also made immense contributions towards Coronavirus aid.

