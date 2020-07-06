Sonakshi Sinha On Being Bullied For Her Weight: Never Took It To Heart, There’s More To Me

Sonakshi Sinha has been subjected to body shaming and trolling on the internet, but the actress has never let it dampen her spirits. In a recent interview, she opened up about how she was bullied even after losing a lot of weight before her debut movie, Dabangg. She didn't let the bullying bring her down because she always derived her self-worth from more than just her size.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Sonakshi said, "You know, I was always an overweight child. I used to be 95 kilos in school. People bullied me, and the boys called me names."

She continued, "I never took the bullying to heart. And I didn't let it bring me down because I've always known there's much more to me than my weight or my size."

Sonakshi lost 30 kilos before making her big Bollywood debut with Dabangg, starring opposite Salman Khan. Even then, her body weight was a big point of discussion.

Regarding that, she said, "It was a huge achievement for me. And I was so proud of myself. But people were still talking about how much I weighed and how I looked! Eventually, I told myself that I wouldn't let them bring me down because they had no idea what I had been through, how hard I had worked to get here. And, in the end, it really didn't matter what they thought. They were not the ones in a big-ticket Bollywood film, I was!"

Sonakshi was last seen in the third installment of the Dabangg franchise, Dabangg 3. She will next be seen in the war-action film, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, starring alongside Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Ammy Virk, Sharad Kelkar, and Pranitha Subhash.

