    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sonakshi Sinha On Old Relationship Rumours With Shahid Kapoor: They Did Not Bother Me

      By
      |

      The dating lives of Bollywood celebrities are of enormous interest to their fans. Recently, Sonakhsi Sinha reacted to old relationship rumours with Shahid Kapoor and clarified again, that they were nothing but good friends then, and are so even now. Opening up about marriage plans, she said that there is no pressure from her family, and that it will happen when it has to.

      Sonakshi On Old Relationship Rumours With Shahid Kapoor

      Getting candid with Pinkvilla, Sonakshi addressed the old relationship rumours with Shahid. She said, "I feel like sometimes people just, these rumours just start, people don't have many things to talk about. When two single people are shooting, they are like, 'oh what to do, chalo let's start a rumour. It is quite funny. It did not bother me. Shahid and Me are good friends even today. At that time, we would laugh it off too. It never bothered us."

      Sonakhsi and Shahid starred together in the 2013 movie R.. Rajkumar.

      When asked about marriage plans, she said, "I am not trying to brush it off the carpet. When it has to happen, it will. But, there is no pressure from my family. My parents see that I am very happy with my work, enjoying it. Also, I have to find a boy, only then I can get married. The main requirement is that,"

      Sonakshi also said that she would never say never to marrying someone from within the industry, but she would prefer being with someone from outside.

      With regard to work, Sonakshi will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India, starring alongside Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash and Pawan Shankar.

      ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha On KBC-Ramayan Question: It's Disheartening People Still Troll Me Over Honest Mistake

      ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha To Auction Her Art To Raise Funds For Daily Wagers: I've Created These With My Heart

      Read more about: sonakshi sinha shahid kapoor
      Story first published: Sunday, May 24, 2020, 17:49 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 24, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X