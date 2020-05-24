Sonakshi Sinha On Old Relationship Rumours With Shahid Kapoor: They Did Not Bother Me

The dating lives of Bollywood celebrities are of enormous interest to their fans. Recently, Sonakhsi Sinha reacted to old relationship rumours with Shahid Kapoor and clarified again, that they were nothing but good friends then, and are so even now. Opening up about marriage plans, she said that there is no pressure from her family, and that it will happen when it has to.

Getting candid with Pinkvilla, Sonakshi addressed the old relationship rumours with Shahid. She said, "I feel like sometimes people just, these rumours just start, people don't have many things to talk about. When two single people are shooting, they are like, 'oh what to do, chalo let's start a rumour. It is quite funny. It did not bother me. Shahid and Me are good friends even today. At that time, we would laugh it off too. It never bothered us."

Sonakhsi and Shahid starred together in the 2013 movie R.. Rajkumar.

When asked about marriage plans, she said, "I am not trying to brush it off the carpet. When it has to happen, it will. But, there is no pressure from my family. My parents see that I am very happy with my work, enjoying it. Also, I have to find a boy, only then I can get married. The main requirement is that,"

Sonakshi also said that she would never say never to marrying someone from within the industry, but she would prefer being with someone from outside.

With regard to work, Sonakshi will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India, starring alongside Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash and Pawan Shankar.

