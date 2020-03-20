    For Quick Alerts
      Sonam Kapoor Reveals How She Met Hubby Anand Ahuja: It Was During Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

      Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. The two have been dropping couple goals for a long time, sharing PDA filled posts on social media every now and then.

      During an Instagram live chat with Pinkvilla, Sonam was asked how she met Anand, and she revealed that it was during the promotions of Prem Rathan Dhan Payo.

      Sonam Kapoor Reveals How She Met Hubby Anand Ahuja

      Pinkvilla quoted her as saying, "I met him (Anand) when I was promoting Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and my friend was trying to set me up with his best friend, and instead I spoke to him the whole evening and he added me on Facebook after that evening and then he started talking and that's how we met," (sic).

      When a fan confessed that they cried inconsolably post Sonam's wedding, she was awed by it.

      Sonam and Anand dated for four years before they tied the knot. Although they posted pictures of each other on social media, they never came out and publicly announced that they were in a relationship, until they married. The couple wed in a Sikh ceremony on May 8, 2018, in Mumbai.

      Anand is an entrepreneur who founded a well known clothing line called Bhane. Sonam has been spotted dressed in outfits by Bhane several times.

      With regards to work, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor, a romantic comedy about a girl Zoya Solanki, who becomes a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team. The film is adapted from a novel of the same name written by Anuja Chauhan. Sonam starred opposite Dulquer Salmaan in the film.

      Story first published: Friday, March 20, 2020, 18:53 [IST]
