    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sonu Sood Denies Young Fan’s Request For PS4, Offers To Send Books Instead

      By
      |

      Sonu Sood has become a heroic figure for many people during the COVID-19 pandemic. He is going all out to help different sections of society, from migrant labourers stranded in different parts of the country, to taking up individual requests for help.

      After Sonu gifted a farmer from Andhra Pradesh a tractor, the actor received a peculiar request from a fan. A fan tweeted to Sonu asking him for a PS4 as 'children are enjoying the lockdown by playing games'. Sonu had the most clever yet thoughtful reply for the fan.

      Sonu Sood Denies Fan’s Request For PS4, Offers Books Instead

      "SonuSood Please Sir Can you give a PS4. All the children around me are enjoying the lockdown by playing games .Sonu sir can you help me Please Sir," tweeted Sonu's fan.

      To this, Sonu replied, "If you don't have a PS4 then you are blessed. Get some books and read. I can do that for you."

      Sonu's reply won much appreciation from netizens. One of them commented, "Very true !! Video games aren't healthy at all. Never played them. Playing out in the ground is a much better option." Another person wrote, "Books especially those detective novels by agatha Christie or Arthur Conan Doyle can keep you hooked for hours!" Actor Karanvir Bohra commented, "Ha ha ha... Super Sahi jawab."

      Sonu has been hailed for his humanitarian work by his colleagues in the Hindi film industry. Recently, Priyanka Chopra appreciated Sonu's non-stop efforts to reach out to people in distress in these trying times, and praised him for gifting a tractor to a farmer in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district, who couldn't afford a pair of oxen to plough his land.

      ALSO READ: Sonu Sood Birthday Special: The Reel Villain Who Proved To Be A Real Hero In Trying Times

      ALSO READ: Sonu Sood Graces The Kapil Sharma Show As 1st Guest Post Lockdown; Show Sees Tears Instead Of Laughs

      Read more about: sonu sood
      Story first published: Thursday, August 6, 2020, 18:28 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 6, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X