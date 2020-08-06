Sonu Sood Denies Young Fan’s Request For PS4, Offers To Send Books Instead

Sonu Sood has become a heroic figure for many people during the COVID-19 pandemic. He is going all out to help different sections of society, from migrant labourers stranded in different parts of the country, to taking up individual requests for help.

After Sonu gifted a farmer from Andhra Pradesh a tractor, the actor received a peculiar request from a fan. A fan tweeted to Sonu asking him for a PS4 as 'children are enjoying the lockdown by playing games'. Sonu had the most clever yet thoughtful reply for the fan.

"SonuSood Please Sir Can you give a PS4. All the children around me are enjoying the lockdown by playing games .Sonu sir can you help me Please Sir," tweeted Sonu's fan.

To this, Sonu replied, "If you don't have a PS4 then you are blessed. Get some books and read. I can do that for you."

If you don’t have a PS4 then you are blessed. Get some books and read. I can do that for you 📚 https://t.co/K5Z43M6k1Y — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 6, 2020

Sonu's reply won much appreciation from netizens. One of them commented, "Very true !! Video games aren't healthy at all. Never played them. Playing out in the ground is a much better option." Another person wrote, "Books especially those detective novels by agatha Christie or Arthur Conan Doyle can keep you hooked for hours!" Actor Karanvir Bohra commented, "Ha ha ha... Super Sahi jawab."

Sonu has been hailed for his humanitarian work by his colleagues in the Hindi film industry. Recently, Priyanka Chopra appreciated Sonu's non-stop efforts to reach out to people in distress in these trying times, and praised him for gifting a tractor to a farmer in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district, who couldn't afford a pair of oxen to plough his land.

