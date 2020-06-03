Sonu Sood’s Funny Reply To Meme On Cyclone Nisarga: ‘I Will Drop It Back Home’

Sonu Sood has become a heroic figure for migrant workers in Maharashtra, and others, helplessly looking to make their way home, amid the lockdown. He has arranged transport for hundreds of people, and has helped them reach home safely.

In appreciation, netizens have been making some funny memes and playfully asking Sonu Sood to help out with absurd needs. One particular meme said that only Sonu Sood can send the dreaded Cyclone Nisarga back home. Sonu even had a reply to this!

A Twitter user shared a hilarious meme where Sonu can be seen sitting by the ocean, looking into the distance. The meme read, "Sonu Sood waiting for #CycloneNisarg so that he can send it back home." In good spirit, Sonu replied, "Isko bhi chhod kar aata hoon (Let me help this return home too)," and added a laughing emoji.

Sonu has tirelessly been working to support and help out those in distress during the Coronavirus crisis. He helped hundreds of migrant workers who were stuck in Maharashtra, get home in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Karnataka. He even organized to airlift 177 girls from Odisha, who were working in a garments manufacturing factory in Kerala.

Sonu has received immense appreciation and love for his efforts. A pregnant woman, whom Sonu helped reach home, named her son Sonu Sood Shrivastav. Another man worshipped a photo of Sonu, calling him 'no less than a God'.

Talking about Cyclone Nisarga, it made landfall on the coast of Maharashtra on Wednesday. Being that it is a first storm of its kind to hit Mumbai in a long time, thousands have been evacuated from the city to safer ground.

