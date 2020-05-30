    For Quick Alerts
      Shilpa Shetty, Farah Khan And Other Celebs Shower Praises On Sonu Sood For Helping Migrant Workers

      Sonu Sood has been hitting the headlines for his relentless efforts to help out migrant workers, who are looking for means to go home during the Coronavirus crisis. The actor has organized buses for 100s of migrant workers so far, taking them to their hometowns in states like Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

      Apart from commoners, Sonu's heartfelt gesture towards migrant workers has won the love of his colleagues in the Hindi film industry as well. Shilpa Shetty, Neha Dhupia, Farah Khan and Kubbra Sait took to their social media profiles, to shower praises on the actor.

      Celebs Praise Sonu Sood For Helping Migrant Workers

      Shilpa Shetty shared an image of Sonu organizing buses for migrant workers along with a note. She captioned her post, "‪Extremely proud of you, @sonu_sood ‪#leadbyexample #gratitude #hero #help," whereas her note read, "A superhero has been working tirelessly from the frontlines to ensure our fellow citizens in need reach their homes safely. This is a beautiful, humbling, & selfless gesture that has eased thousands of lives at a time when there's so much, pain & suffering. The example you've set speaks volumes of the kind of person you are & will be remembered by generations to come. So proud of you, Sonu!"

      Sharing a picture of a news article on her Instagram story, Farah Khan wrote, "U did it. Proud of you my friend."

      Kubbra Sait took to Twitter to write, "So much love for the new age non mythical real flesh and blood super hero of our times. Through the adversities and lows there is @SonuSood who just makes you nod your head and smile. Ah! Bless you saab. It's my honour to even say, "I know you."

      Neha Dhupia tweeted, "@SonuSood so proud of you ... true hero."

      It was recently reported that Sonu helped airlift 177 girls from Kerala to their home state Odisha.

      Saturday, May 30, 2020, 17:17 [IST]
