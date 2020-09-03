Sonu Sood Is Not Thinking About Politics, But Promises To Give His 100 Percent If He Does Enter

Sonu Sood has been working relentlessly to help those affected by the Novel Coronavirus pandemic. The actor is doing it all, from arranging transport to those stranded in different parts of the country, to taking up individual requests of people in need. Sonu is being hailed as a superhero by his fans and colleagues in the Hindi film industry.

In a recent interview, Sonu opened up about whether he plans on joining politics. He said that he still has much to do as an actor and is not thinking about politics right now. But if he does get into politics in the future, he promises to give his 100 percent.

IANS quoted Sonu as saying, "I have been getting offers to join politics from the past 10 years. Many people have told me, 'you'll be a great leader'. But I feel as an actor, I have miles to go. I still have to do a lot of things that I want to do. One can enter politics anytime and I am not the kind who will try to sail in two boats."

He continued, "If I get into politics, I'll give my 100 per cent. I'll make sure that no one has any problem. I'll solve their problems, I'll spend time. So, I think I am not ready for it at the moment. And I think that at the moment, I am not answerable to anyone and that is why I can do things in a more open way. I don't have to ask anyone or any party 'what should I do'. I decide and do it on my own will."

Sonu began his outreach efforts when the lockdown was announced in the country in March. Ever since, he has helped innumerable people and has stood out as a saviour of sorts to those in need, in these challenging times.

