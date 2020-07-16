Sonu Sood To Author A Book On His Outreach Efforts For Migrants During COVID-19 Pandemic

Sonu Sood has turned into a superhero figure for many during the lockdown and the COVID-19 crisis in India. The actor has helped many groups of people, majority of whom are migrants stuck in places away from their homes, get back to their hometowns by arranging transport for them. Sonu has been relentless in his efforts to ease the challenges of the crisis on the most vulnerable groups.

Sonu has decided to narrate his story of being an actor who reaches out to people seeking help during the pandemic. Sonu is collaborating with Penguin Random House to share what inspired him to help people during the pandemic. He is going to author a book, which will be published by Ebury Press. It is untitled as of now.

He was quoted as saying, "I believe I came to this city for this - and this was my purpose. I want to thank god for making me a catalyst in helping the migrants. While my heart beats in Mumbai, after this movement I feel a part of me lives in the villages of UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Uttarakhand and various other states where I have now found new friends and made deep connections."

Sonu continued, "I have decided to put these experiences, stories that are embedded in my soul forever, in a book, and I'm very delighted that Penguin Random House is publishing it. I want you to be a part of this journey, so that we can share these special stories and make them immortal. I'm excited, nervous and overwhelmed, and I can't wait to connect with you through my book. I look forward to your support-and love you all."

Milee Ashwarya, publisher, Ebury Publishing and Vintage Publishing, Penguin Random House India, said, "While most of us in our lifetimes wish to work to help others in need, only a few actually make it our life's mission. Sonu Sood is one such person... . The book will bring together the story of this amazing journey."

ALSO READ: Shakti Kapoor Has Become A Big Fan Of Sonu Sood; 'His Efforts Have Nothing To Do With Politics'

ALSO READ: Suniel Shetty: Sonu Sood Has Put Hindi Film Heroes On A Different Pedestal