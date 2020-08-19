Sooraj Pancholi Reacts To CBI Probe In Sushant's Death Case; Says 'Rumour Mongers Will Shut Up Now'

Sooraj Pancholi Says Sushant's Family Should Get The Closure They Have Been Asking For

The tabloid quoted him as saying, "I am happy he got CBI, at least the rumour mongers will shut up now. I am as happy as Sushant family's right now. My concern was his family. They should get the closure that they have been asking for. I wish the CBI had stepped in a little earlier but it's never too late. I am happy that they have it now. I am sure the CBI will do justice to this case."

Sooraj Pancholi Wants CBI To Investigate People Spreading Fake News And Rumours

Sooraj said, "I don't know if CBI will have that much time but if they do, I would want them to investigate the people who have been spreading fake news, lies and rumours. Acting like they were witnesses to it. They are as involved in misleading the investigators, creating confusion in this case as anybody else. They need to be investigated. Irrelevant television debates feed on these rumours. I hope that the media will report whatever the CBI investigates truthfully. The media should show what is happening instead of concocting facts."

Sooraj Pancholi On Getting Trolled

The actor said that he had to disable comments on his social media page owing to massive trolling. Emphasizing on the need to stop social harassment and online bullying, the actor said that trolling is as criminal as hurting someone physically. Sooraj said that people have taken out their anger on certain people of the film industry and merged it with Sushant's case, without realising that these two are different things.

Speaking about it, the actor said, "The first conspiracy theory was that he killed himself because of certain people in the industry and those people were trashed left right and center. The second theory was that it was a murder and not a suicide. Will you say sorry to the people who were trashed before? These trolls have spoken with so much conviction as if they were a part of Sushant's life and were witness to whatever may have happened to him. So CBI should look into this as well. It is these people who spread the dirt."

Sooraj Says He Wished The CBI Had Taken Over Sushant's Death Case Sooner As A Lot Of Damage Has Already Been Done

"I am happy for Sushant's family and fans but I wish the CBI would have taken over sooner. A lot of damage has already been done. Judiciary is made for a reason. Sushant's family has all the right to voice their protest but not the gossip mongers who spread hate without any evidence. Their assumptions are hurtful to people. Doubt if these people will learn a lesson because it's a never ending process," he was quoted as saying by the tabloid.