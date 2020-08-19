Rhea Chakraborty On Supreme Court Ordering CBI Probe In Sushant's Death: Truth Will Remain The Same

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will be investigating actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, as ordered by the Supreme Court. While hearing Rhea Chakraborty's plea for transfer of case from Patna to Mumbai, SC said that the FIR filed in Patna was lawful and the state government is competent to request CBI probe in the case.

The apex court also asked the Mumbai police to handle over all the evidence collected in the case so far, to CBI.

Reacting to Supreme Court's judgment, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said in his statement, "The Hon'ble Supreme Court after examining the facts and circumstances of the case and the report of the Mumbai police, has observed that it will be the desired justice as Rhea herself called for a CBI investigation. The Hon'ble Supreme Court also observed that due to the allegations made by the two states of political interference against each other, it would be in the interest of justice to hand over the case to the CBI."

He further added his client will be appearing before the CBI, just the way she did when summoned by the Mumbai police and Enforcement Directorate.

"Since the Court has Transferred the investigation to CBI invoking it's powers under Article 142 of the Constitution of India, she will appear and face the investigation by the CBI as she has done earlier with the Mumbai Police and the Enforcement Directorate. Rhea maintains that the Truth will remain the same which ever agency investigates the case," Maneshinde said in his statement.

Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty and others have welcomed SC's verdict on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

