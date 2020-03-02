Sooryavanshi Director Rohit Shetty Condemns Delhi Violence; Feels The Need Of The Hour Is To Be Calm

Many celebrities such as Sonam Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap, Swara Bhaskar, and others have strongly condemned the clashes that have been wreaking havoc in Delhi over the past few days. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty was the latest to take a stand against the violence, but contrary to his fellow colleagues in the industry, Rohit feels that we are not giving peace a chance because we are throwing too much light on the violence. Although a serious issue, Rohit feels the chaos will subside if we stay calm and do not discuss it a lot.

PTI quoted Rohit as saying, "It's a very serious issue and a lot of people are talking about it. The best thing right now for all of us would be to stay calm. Our officials, the government, our people are there... It's easy to talk about what people have gone through there while doing an event here. So, the best thing, right now, for entire India would be to stay silent."

He continued, "Everyone's been talking and the chaos is increasing. If we stay quiet, things will fall in place. There's a chief minister, others are there. Has anyone seen riots? You'll be s**t scared. One should never engage in it. I can give a lecture, people will praise me on social media. But right now, we all should stay silent about it for a few days... Until it is sorted, let's us not speak."

When asked if he thought his cop films like Simmba and Singham glorify police brutality, he said, "Police brutality hai hi nahin meri film mein. Tu galat film dekh ke aayi hai (There's no police brutality in my film. You have watched the wrong film). Wrong question."

The trailer of Rohit's next installment in the cop film franchise, Sooryavanshi dropped today. Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead, with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh reprising their previous roles from Singham and Simmba, and making cameo appearances. Sooryavanshi is scheduled for release on March 24, 2020.

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent in certain regions of Delhi due to a clash between those supporting and those protesting the contentious act. The clashes have resulted in the death of 46 people.

ALSO READ: 5 Things We Love And Hate About Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi Trailer!

ALSO READ: Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's Film Gets A New Release Date; Ranveer- Ajay Give Go-ahead