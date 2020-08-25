Subramanian Swamy Alleges Sushant Was Poisoned; Says Autopsy was Delayed Deliberately

Subramanian Swany Also Questioned Sandip Ssingh In Another Tweet

Swamy has also expressed suspicion on film producer and self-proclaimed friend of Sushant, Sandip Ssingh. In another tweet, he wrote, "Suspect Sandip Singh should be queried as to how many times he has been to Dubai and why?"

New Reports Claim Rhea Is Involved In 'Usage And Dealing Of Drugs'

A new drug angle in the case has emerged as reports from ED have revealed Rhea's alleged 'usage and dealing of drugs'. According to reports, ED team has come across two new charges while examining Rhea's chats. A report in TOI also suggests that Rhea's 'role' in the drug cartel is currently being examined.

Sushant Passed Away On June 14, 2020

For those who don't know, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. The CBI has already recreated the crime scene in the presence of Sushant's friend Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj and house help Deepesh Sawant, who were reportedly present in the house on June 14's morning.