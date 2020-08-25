Subramanian Swamy Alleges Sushant Was Poisoned; Says Autopsy was Delayed Deliberately
While the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has just taken over the case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, new developments continue to hit the media. Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy in a recent tweet claimed that the actor was poisoned before his death.
Subramanian Swamy has been regularly tweeting on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Earlier today, he wrote, "Now the diabolical mentality of the killers and their reach is being slowly revealed: autopsy was deliberately forcibly delayed so that the poisons in SSR's stomach dissolves beyond recognition by the digestive fluids in the stomach. Time to nail those who are responsible."
Subramanian Swany Also Questioned Sandip Ssingh In Another Tweet
Swamy has also expressed suspicion on film producer and self-proclaimed friend of Sushant, Sandip Ssingh. In another tweet, he wrote, "Suspect Sandip Singh should be queried as to how many times he has been to Dubai and why?"
New Reports Claim Rhea Is Involved In 'Usage And Dealing Of Drugs'
A new drug angle in the case has emerged as reports from ED have revealed Rhea's alleged 'usage and dealing of drugs'. According to reports, ED team has come across two new charges while examining Rhea's chats. A report in TOI also suggests that Rhea's 'role' in the drug cartel is currently being examined.
Sushant Passed Away On June 14, 2020
For those who don't know, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. The CBI has already recreated the crime scene in the presence of Sushant's friend Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj and house help Deepesh Sawant, who were reportedly present in the house on June 14's morning.
Subramanian Swamy Alleges Sushant Met A Drug Dealer On The Day Of His Death
