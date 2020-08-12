Subramanian Swamy Supports Stun Gun Theory In Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Case, Demands NIA Probe

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has evoked a string of theories on how the actor died. The latest theory claims that Sushant was paralyzed using a stun gun before he was killed, and dismisses reports that he died by suicide.

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, who has been demanding a probe into the actor's death for a long time now, has lent support to the new theory.

Swamy retweeted a tweet by a user who claimed to have read up about stun guns. The user alleged that a mark left on Sushant's neck matched the kind of marks left by stun guns. Sharing this, Swamy wrote, "Were this gun smuggled from which Arabian Sea bordering country? NIA must now join the probe."

Were this gun smuggled from which Arabian Sea bordering country? NIA must now join the probe. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 11, 2020

The stun gun theory was originally proposed by Raju Wadhwa, a doctor practicing internal medicine in the United States. He had pointed to the burn marks on Sushant's neck and was the first to allege that Sushant was paralyzed in this manner. He had also cited an example of a U.S. Navy seal's murder by using a stun gun, and wrote, "This same method was once used to murder a Navy seal in the USA and make it look like suicide but forensics caught the killer."

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment on June 14. According to his flatmate Siddharth Pithani, the actor was found hanging but this is now being questioned by Sushant's family and lawyer, who are pointing that no one saw the actor hanging except Pithani. Pithani allegedly brought down Sushant's body when the latter's sister Meetu Singh was only a few minutes away from his house.

