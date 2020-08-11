Sushant Singh Rajput’s Father Says ‘No One Saw My Son Hanging’, In Supreme Court Hearing

On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, the Supreme Court heard Rhea Chakraborty's plea requesting a transfer of probe from the Bihar Police to Mumbai Police with respect to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Rhea and her family were named in an FIR registered by Sushant's father, K.K. Singh, with the Bihar Police on July 26, 2020.

During the hearing, Rhea told the apex court through her lawyer Shyam Divan, that she was in love with Sushant and that she was traumatized after his death. "But I am being victimized now," she added.

Her lawyer alleged that there is political influence behind the FIR filed in Bihar, and that the Bihar Police should have transferred the case.

Meanwhile, Vikas Singh, who is representing Sushant's father K.K. Singh, said quoting the latter, "I am from Patna and without my son I have no one to light my funeral pyre." K.K. Singh added, "No one has seen my son hanging. When my daughter reached, Sushant was lying on the bed. This needs investigation."

Responding to the objection that the FIR in Patna was filed 38 days after Sushant's death, Vikas Singh said, "As soon as mourning is over, he (KK Singh) registered the FIR in Patna."

He also told the bench, "Father and sister of Sushant Singh Rajput were alienated. Father repeatedly wanted to talk to Sushant but Rhea did not reply. She had already distanced the sister. Look at the mark on his neck its a belt mark not a rope! If he was murdered it needs to be investigated."

The Supreme Court has reserved judgment on the matter. The next hearing has been scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2020.

