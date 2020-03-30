    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sudhir Mishra Slams Trolls For Sharing Video Of Man Getting Beaten By Police Claiming It’s Him

      By
      |

      A video of an old man who bears resemblance to Bollywood filmmaker Sudhir Mishra is making rounds on the internet. Some have been sharing the video saying that the man, who is getting beaten up by the police for not following social distancing protocols is in fact Sudhir Mishra.

      Sudhir took to his Twitter handle to clarify that that is not him, and slammed trolls for rejoicing thinking that he was getting beaten up.

      Sudhir Says Man Getting Beaten By Police In Video Is Not Him

      In the video, a tall man with white hair wearing a yellow t-shirt and beige shorts is beaten by the police when he does not listen to their orders to stand in a queue outside a shopping complex.

      Sudhir Mishra fired at trolls for claiming, without verifying that it was in fact him in the video. In a series of tweets, Sudhir wrote, "I am quite amused that people think I would take a beating without reacting . Every tall white haired guy is not me . What shocks me is that the glee of the troll brigade . How sick ! Whoever that coward who takes a beating like that , it ain't me , sickos ! Get a life," (sic).

      He added, "Look at the joy of these people spreading a blatantly wrong video ? Do you have think I should sue the lot of them ? These half blind morons with sh*t in their brains who can't zoom into a picture?" (sic).

      India is in a 21-day lockdown period that has been put in place to curb the spread of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Measures such as maintaining six-feet distance while shopping for essentials are put in place to further help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

      ALSO READ: Director Anubhav Sinha Lashes Out At Sudhir Mishra For Speculating Thappad's Business

      ALSO READ: What A Kind Gesture! Filmmakers Plan Fund For The Daily Wage Earning Crew Members Of The Industry

      Read more about: sudhir mishra
      Story first published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 20:00 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 30, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X