Suhana Khan Stands Up Against Colourism: Hits Back At Trolls That Target Her Skin Tone

Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, has stood up against colorism with her recent Instagram post. The star kid hit back at the trolls that target her skin tone, by sharing the screenshots of a few comments and messages that she received, along with moving caption. Suhana Khan's take on colourism has now created quite a stir on social media.

In her post, Suhana Khan has revealed that she is being called 'ugly' from the age of 12, due to her skin tone. The star kid, who feels that coloursim is one of the serious issues that need to be addressed, remarked that it is not just about her, but this is about every boy and girl who grew up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason.

She added that Indians are brown, and melanin production cannot be controlled, no matter how hard we try. Suhana Khan also pointed out that it is the families, social media platforms, and matchmaking sites that make young people believe that height and skin tone make them beautiful. The star kid concluded her note, stating that she is 5.3 and brown, and extremely happy about it.

Check out Suhana Khan's Instagram post, here:

Suhana Khan, who is one of the most popular star kids of the contemporary Hindi cinema, is currently pursuing film studies at New York University. The star kid had made her acting debut in 2019 with the short film The Grey Part Of The Blue. Suhana is now on a break and back in Mumbai with her family, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

