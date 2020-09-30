Suhana Khan Stands Up Against Colourism: Hits Back At Trolls That Target Her Skin Tone
Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, has stood up against colorism with her recent Instagram post. The star kid hit back at the trolls that target her skin tone, by sharing the screenshots of a few comments and messages that she received, along with moving caption. Suhana Khan's take on colourism has now created quite a stir on social media.
In her post, Suhana Khan has revealed that she is being called 'ugly' from the age of 12, due to her skin tone. The star kid, who feels that coloursim is one of the serious issues that need to be addressed, remarked that it is not just about her, but this is about every boy and girl who grew up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason.
She added that Indians are brown, and melanin production cannot be controlled, no matter how hard we try. Suhana Khan also pointed out that it is the families, social media platforms, and matchmaking sites that make young people believe that height and skin tone make them beautiful. The star kid concluded her note, stating that she is 5.3 and brown, and extremely happy about it.
There's a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn't just about me, it's about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what's sad is that we are all indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can't. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I'm sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you're not 5"7 and fair you're not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I'm 5"3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism
Suhana Khan, who is one of the most popular star kids of the contemporary Hindi cinema, is currently pursuing film studies at New York University. The star kid had made her acting debut in 2019 with the short film The Grey Part Of The Blue. Suhana is now on a break and back in Mumbai with her family, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
