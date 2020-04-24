Sunny Leone On Life In Lockdown: Chores Are Divided Between Me, Daniel And Nanny

As the Coronavirus situation continues to tighten its grip on us, we are all finding the new normal with regard to everyday aspects. Sunny Leone recently shared how she is dealing with life in lockdown, especially with three children to care for. The actress said that because she doesn't have a domestic help, the house chores are divided between her, her husband Daniel Weber and the kids' nanny.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror in an interview, Sunny said, "I don't have domestic help. I just have one nanny and the household chores are divided between Daniel, me and her."

Talking about her kids Nisha, Noah and Asher, she said, "The children have a routine. We do the same things every single day. Nisha has her school work (online school due to the lockdown) and they paint and do craft. We also engage in different physical activities like Zumba and exercise with them." She added that she has a newfound respect for teachers for their ability to keep kids engaged and their patience.

In an earlier interview, Sunny had admitted that life in lockdown is difficult and that she is looking forward to the time when this will be over. She also opened up about her plans post lockdown and said that the first thing she will do is drop her kids off at school. She is looking forward to her kids and herself having a breather. She and Daniel have promised to take them to Dubai once this is over.

Meanwhile, Sunny is staying connected with her fans through a series on her YouTube channel called Locked Up With Sunny.

ALSO READ: Sunny Leone Reveals The First Thing She Will Do After Lockdown: Drop My Kids Off To School

ALSO READ: I Broke Down: Sunny Leone On Her Controversial 2016 Interview Wherein She Was Insulted By A Journo

ALSO READ: Sunny Leone Says Her Husband Daniel Weber Thought She Was Gay When They First Met