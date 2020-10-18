Sunny Leone Refuses To Have A ‘Covid Bod’, Reveals Her Workout Routine

Sunny Leone has kept her priorities straight even through the pandemic. The actress has managed to follow a workout routine in these challenging times, and reveals that her goal is to not have a 'Covid bod'. In a recent interview, Sunny shared that she has taken up kick boxing to stay fit during the pandemic.

Speaking to ETimes, Sunny said, "Though gyms that are open here in California are limited, I have been able to take up boxing again. I believe kick-boxing is the best way to jump-start kicking my butt to where I want it to be. I work every single muscle in my body punching and kicking a bag. And I have to tell you that it feels good! My mantra right now is that I refuse to have the 'Covid bod'. No choice but to suffer and kick butt."

Talking about getting back to work soon, she said, "I don't know what kind of festive season we will be having, but I do know it's time to go back to work on set. And that means I have to undo six months of taking it easy."

Sunny, her husband Daniel Weber and their three children flew to Los Angeles amid the pandemic when international travel was eased by the Indian government.

In another recent interview, she admitted that she misses Mumbai, which has been her home since she moved to India. "Like I said, I did not want to leave my Mumbai home at all. The plan to return to India is based on when international flights resume, normally. As soon we can fly back, we will. We want to be on the next flight to India," she had said, speaking to Times of India.

