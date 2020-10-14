Sunny Leone Pens Birthday Note For Her Daughter Nisha & It's Radiating Love, Warmth And Positivity

Actress Sunny Leone penned a beautiful birthday note for her daughter Nisha Kaur Weber, as the little one turned five today, and it's everything sweet. On her daughter's birthday, Sunny has pledged to spread love and kindness in the world. While sharing the birthday note for Nisha, Sunny shared her daughter's audio clip, wherein the little one can be heard saying that she wishes all the children in the world unite and stand up against evil.

Sunny wrote, "Happy Birthday to my sweet angel Nisha Kaur Weber. You were the light in our lives the second we found out you were going to be our baby girl. I can't believe you are going to be 5! You are smart, thoughtful, loving, caring, always take of your brothers, and most of all our gift from God."

The Jackpot actress further wrote that she hopes with Nisha's love, she might change one person at a time to be a better human being.

"We've reached a point in our lives where a lot of people have become more evil than kind. I hope we can come to a point of balance and peace again where love outshines hate, kindness weighs more than hate and where being a good human being is a standard we all expect our children to be. You and all the children out there are the future of the world," added Sunny.

She concluded by saying, "For your birthday I pledge to you to try my best to spread your message and restore the kindness we all so desperately need back in our lives. I love you Nisha Kaur and Happy Birthday!"

Within a few hours, Sunny's post received more than two lakh likes, and her followers are praising Nisha for her generous thought.

