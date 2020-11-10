Sunny Leone Returns To India To Resume Work, Says She Missed Mumbai

Sunny Leone has returned to India after spending a few months in Los Angeles, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In a recent interview, Sunny explained that LA has become their vacation home ever since they moved to India, as they spend most of their time in India. She returned to India to complete the film which had been halted due to the pandemic.

"I missed Mumbai so much. Six months is way too long to be away from everything. The people, the food, the atmosphere, our neighbourhood, the loud honking sounds and all the crazy things that happen on the streets. LA has become our vacation home since we moved to India. And India has been our primary home where we spend most amount of our time," said Sunny, in an interview with Hindustan Times.

However, Sunny's husband Daniel Weber; and their three children Noah, Asher and Nisha stayed back in LA.

The actress has a number of projects to lined up, including her horror comedy Koko Kola. Talking about work, she said, "The film that we had been working on, we had to put a stop to it due to Covid-19, so I've come to complete it. There are a few songs, some pick up shots left that we want to finish as early as possible."

On how she has evolved as an actress, Sunny said, "I'm extremely happy with all the work that I've done and how things have turned out. I believe you can only learn more, do more and figure out different avenues slowly. Everything in the industry is changing and it's quite amazing. It feels great to have so many opportunities." She added that she had signed a few web shows and films before the pandemic.

ALSO READ: Sunny Leone Refuses To Have A 'Covid Bod', Reveals Her Workout Routine

ALSO READ: Sunny Leone Pens Birthday Note For Her Daughter Nisha & It's Radiating Love, Warmth And Positivity