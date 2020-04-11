Sunny Leone Reveals The First Thing She Will Do After Lockdown: Drop My Kids Off To School

The Coronavirus lockdown has been in place for a couple of weeks now and some of us may be planning what we will do when the lockdown lifts and the Coronavirus crisis abates. Sunny Leone too has her plans, and she shared that the first thing she will do after the lockdown is drop her kids off at school and have a breather.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sunny opened up on how she and her family have been coping up with the lockdown. "The lockdown definitely has not been easy. I have three very small toddlers who need a lot of attention and school time. This place needs to be cleaned and all the household duties need to be taken care of. It's not that it's so difficult to do each of the things, it's just that there are not enough hours in the day to do it all," she said.

Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber are proud parents of three kids; Nisha, Noah and Asher. She also spoke about what her day looks like and said that she is usually exhausted by the end of the day. Sunny tries to keep her kids occupied with a number of activities like arts and crafts.

Talking about her plans after the lockdown, she said, "The first thing I would like to do once lockdown is done is drop my kids off to school and have a breather. Not only for myself, but for them too. I think that they really miss school, their friends and structure. We have promised them that we will go to Dubai once this lockdown is over."

Amidst the lockdown, Sunny has started a series, Locked Up With Sunny, on her YouTube in order to connect with her fans and followers as she hasn't done that in a while.

