Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Files Caveat In Supreme Court After Rhea Chakraborty's Plea

A day after Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty moved the Supreme Court of India seeking transfer of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case from Patna to Mumbai, Sushant's father Krishna Kishore Singh has filed a caveat in SC. It means KK Singh wants the apex court to hear his plea first and not allow Rhea Chakraborty's application that has been admitted to the court asking for a transfer of the Patna case to Mumbai. "Let nothing be done in the above matter without prior notice to the undersigned," said KK Singh in his caveat.

On July 26, Sushant Singh Rajput's father had lodged a first information report (FIR) against Rhea Chakraborty at the Patna Police Station. In his 16-page FIR, he reportedly said Rhea Chakraborty kept his son in wrongful confinement and did not let him meet his family, while also making use of his money worth crores of rupees.

After this development, Rhea Chakraborty moved the SC seeking a transfer of the case to Mumbai from Patna. Earlier, after being trolled by Sushant Singh Rajput's fans for his death, Rhea Chakraborty had appealed to Home Minister Amit Shah via Twitter that the case be transferred to the CBI, something which many celebrities and fans of Sushant have been demanding.

In a recent development, on July 29, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that Sushant Singh Rajput's death case will not be transferred to CBI.

In the meanwhile, a fresh petition has been filed in the Bombay High Court by SC lawyer Sarthak Nayak, who has sent a letter to the Bombay HC Chief Justice seeking a probe by an independent agency like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or an SIT led by a retired judge into the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Also, the Bihar Police, which has reached Mumbai to question Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, may record actress Ankita Lokhande's statement, too. Ankita Lokhande was Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend for six years, after they starred in the lead in Ekta Kapoor's popular television soap Pavitra Rishta.

It has been reported that Ankita Lokhande said Sushant Singh Rajput had told her that Rhea Chakraborty, his current girlfriend, was harassing her and he wanted to leave her. However, there is no official statement on this from either Ankita or Sushant's family.

Meanwhile, producer Sandip Ssingh, the 'close friend' of Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput's, told Republic TV that though the Mumbai Police spoke to him after Sushant's death, they have not recorded his statement. Sandip was present when Sushant Singh Rajput's body was taken to Cooper Hospital for post mortem, and also during his funeral.

Watch this space for more on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.