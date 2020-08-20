Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Koena Mitra Hopes The Judiciary Doesn’t Disappoint Sushant’s Family

The jurisdiction tug of war between the Mumbai Police and Bihar Police with regard to the Sushant Singh Rajput case somewhat reached a resolution with the Supreme Court handing the case over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Actress Koena Mitra, who says she has been following the case closely, hopes that we don't get distracted and follow up on the case until there are solid answers about what happened with Sushant.

"I don't know if this case will ever come to an end and give us answers. There's a lot happening. So far what I've observed is that something keeps happening that diverts our attention to something else. And people will forget the matter. But I hope this doesn't happen," she said, speaking to Hindustan Times.

"I just hope we don't disappoint them. Politicians disappoint karein, Bollywood disappoint kare toh chalta hai, but law shouldn't disappoint us. We lose hope and faith if that happens. I like the josh and the way the public and many actors are fighting for justice for Sushant," she added.

Koena further said, "The way the cops from Bihar were treated forced me to think there is something fishy about the case. There are many theories, but my only concern is that the judiciary of the country shouldn't disappoint. His family and fans have a right to know how Sushant passed away."

On the nepotism and insider-outsider debate that Sushant's death sparked in the country, Koena said, "It has made many think before they start idolising somebody today. It's important to think before you empower people without any proof. The truth lies beyond the colourful packaging."

A special investigation team has already been formed by the CBI to investigate Sushant's death. They will soon visit Mumbai to conduct their probe.

