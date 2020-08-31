Sushant Case: Photo Of Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel And Sandip Ssingh Goes Viral

A picture of actress Kangana Ranaut, her sister and manager Rangoli Chandel, and filmmaker Sandip Ssingh is going viral on the internet. The trio can be seen striking a pose in a photo which was posted by Ssingh's official social media page, and later Rangoli's page.

Sandip Ssingh has claimed to have been a close friend of Sushant's. He has also stated that he was one of the first to reach Sushant's apartment upon hearing the news of the actor's death, and was also present during his funeral.

However, Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh has said that no one in the family knew about Ssingh. According to media reports, Ssingh and Sushant were last in touch sometime in November 9. Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty too has asserted that she never knew Ssingh.

Following Sushant's death, Sandip had written an emotional note on the late actor. He had written how Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande is the only one who could have saved him.

Ssingh faces allegations of drug use that has emerged as an angle in Sushant's case, and his ties with the BJP has been quesitoned. In this context, netizens are sharing the photo of Ssingh with Kangana and Rangoli, and questioning their connection.

Rangoli Chandel had shared Ssingh's post and had made her own allegations on what led Sushant to his death. "So nicely written Sandeep, he hired a fancy Bollywood PR, she works for movie mafia she told him you need exciting pair to create media frenzy like your contemporaries, here people don't fall in love because they are in love here every thing is branding, build your brand this is the time forget your personal weaknesses now, date a super model like Ranveer or Ranbir or someone with connections who comes from film family, it's not good for your image to live in Malad with a tv actress if you want to be in the big league you must behave like them, walk like them, live where they live otherwise you will always be a struggling tv actor," she had written.

According to reports, CBI plans on summoning Sandip Ssingh for questioning soon.

